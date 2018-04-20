Ariana Grande releases new single 'No Tears Left to Cry'

(CNN) Ariana Grande is back.

The singer released a track called "No Tears Left to Cry" on Thursday night, just days after teasing that she was gearing up to release new music.

On Tuesday, Grande tweeted a to-the-point, "missed you." And followed up with a message that teased the new song's title, written upside-down.

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

The tweet turned out to be a tease of what fans would see in the music video, which features Grande in gravity-defying conditions.

The song marks something of a grand return for the singer.

