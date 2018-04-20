(CNN) "And Then I Go" is a powerful film about two alienated young boys who become so unhappy at school that they devise a shooting plot to seek revenge on their fellow classmates.

The movie is based on Jim Shepard's 2004 novel, "Project X" and is directed by Vincent Grashaw.

The film comes at a time of nationwide discussion and demonstrations around gun violence. In a recent interview with CNN, Grashaw spoke about why he wanted to bring Shepard's book to the screen now.

"I felt the material was important because it was less about school shootings and more about the power of friendship at that age, the devastating real struggles of youth, struggles we as adults tend to forget or make light of, which honestly can just make the issues with kids worse," he said. "Instead of validating very real feelings. Their reality is their reality and some just aren't equipped to deal with the elevated emotions they experience at such a young age."

