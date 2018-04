From 'The Exorcist' to 'Westworld,' the '70s mount a comeback

(CNN) Entertainment from the Nixon era remain impressively durable, which offers interesting considerations to anyone paying attention to the current scenario of a president again facing a special-counsel investigation.

This weekend brings two projects whose roots hearken back not just to that period but specifically 1973: "Westworld," the second season of HBO's reengineered update of Michael Crichton's tale; and "The Devil and Father Amorth," a documentary -- complete with a recorded exorcism -- from "The Exorcist" director William Friedkin.

There are, admittedly, several threads running through this juxtaposition of premieres (the latter receiving a limited theatrical release), and an element of happenstance. After all, everything old is new again in an entertainment industry hungry for brand names, and likely to get even hungrier thanks to the success of ABC's "Roseanne" revival.

Still, there are undercurrents within the apprehensions that informed 1970s fare that might be particularly well suited to the present, and not strictly because of the political parallels. In the upcoming AMC documentary series "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction," director Christopher Nolan draws a line from the sci-fi movies of the 1970s to the kind we've seen since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

