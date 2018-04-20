Cloud storage lacking? Here's how to never run out of data again

Story highlights Cloud storage just got a lot more affordable with the Zoolz Cloud Storage

Purchase via the CNN Store for lifetime access to your most important files

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, we feature a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Zoolz Cloud Storage, $44.95.

The Zoolz Cloud Storage ($44.95; store.cnn.com) is a cloud backup provider that offers a smarter and more affordable way of backing up your files.

How does it work? Zoolz uses cold storage — not to be confused with cloud storage — to house data. In case you aren't familiar, the term "cold data" refers to files that you rarely use or access. Some common examples would include old photos, financial records or other items that you may need in the future, but seldom open.

Why is Zoolz good for your wallet? Almost all of us have cold data or critical documents that require safekeeping. Unfortunately, many folks haven't optimized how these files are stored and, as a result, they're charged a monthly cloud storage space fee. When you consider that most people's storage needs increase each month, that additional fee can quickly accumulate. Luckily, when purchasing Zoolz, users pay a single fee of $44.95 for lifetime access to 1 TB of Cold Storage and 1 TB of Instant Vault Storage with no additional costs to you.

If you're scratching your head over this "Instant Vault" business, that is simply a Zoolz feature that allows you to access stored data immediately. In contrast, Cold Storage files (the ones you use less often) require from 3-5 hours to be retrieved.

How many people can access a Zoolz storage account? Up to two devices can access files stored on one Zoolz account. That means you and one other person — whether that be your business partner, spouse or otherwise — can easily (and affordably) share and access important shared documents as needed.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.