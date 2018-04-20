Ancestry's DNA kit sale makes tracing your family history super affordable

Tracing your family history is typically a labor-intensive process that can cost you a decent chunk of time and money. Ancestry, however, is hoping to make that journey of discovery easier and more accessible than ever. Its AncestryDNA kits ($59, originally $99; ancestry.com) aim to help you trace your lineage and find new relatives, all from the comfort of your own home.

When you buy the kit, you'll be sent a test tube to fill with saliva along with a pre-packaged slip. This slip allows you to quickly and easily send your DNA off to the lab for analysis. In around six to eight weeks, you'll be able to see your results through an online portal. This includes a genealogical map where you can see the breakdown of all the ethnicities that make up your DNA by approximate percentage. An additional sample migration chart will help better understand just how your ancestors traveled around the world over time.

There's also a section called DNA Matches, which allows you to compare your DNA results with others who have similar results. AncestryDNA ranks these profiles in proximity to your family tree, so you can discover distant relatives. With all of this new information on your family legacy, you'll be able to combine what you learn from your DNA kit with over 100 million family trees and 20 billion records found on Ancestry for a more comprehensive look at your own genealogy.

We recently tested the service and were impressed with the overall results and how interesting the process was. It makes a stellar gift for yourself or a loved one. And after learning your results, we're willing to bet you'll have a slew of new travel destinations to add to your bucket list.

But the best part about the AncestryDNA Kit is that it's on sale for $59, one of its lowest price offers all year. This rare markdown makes AncestryDNA one of the most affordable at-home testing kits you can purchase right now. This deal lasts from August 10 until August 20, 2018, making it the perfect excuse grab a kit for yourself (and maybe for your friends and family if you're feeling extra generous) and get to work on your family tree.