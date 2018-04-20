AncestryDNA® kits are now up to 50% off this Black Friday

Editor's Note: Right now, the Ancestry® popular at-home AncestryDNA® kit is just $49. The AncestryHealth® kit is available for just $79 and Ancestry® Gift Subscriptions are 50% off. Please note that AncestryHealth® kits are not available in NY, NJ or RI.

These deals lasts through Dec. 2 with no code necessary. For more information on how the AncestryDNA® kit works, read a quick explainer below or our full review here.

Tracing your family history is typically a labor-intensive process that can cost you a decent chunk of time and money. Ancestry, however, is hoping to make that journey of discovery easier and more accessible than ever. Its AncestryDNA® kits ($49, originally $99; ancestry.com) aim to help you trace your lineage and find new relatives, all from the comfort of your own home.

When you buy the kit, you'll be sent a test tube to fill with saliva along with a pre-packaged slip. This slip allows you to quickly and easily send your DNA off to the lab for analysis. In around six to eight weeks, you'll be able to see your results through an online portal. This includes a genealogical map where you can see the breakdown of all the ethnicities that make up your DNA by approximate percentage. An additional sample migration chart will help better understand just how your ancestors traveled around the world over time.

Recently, Ancestry® has rolled out new upgrades to its ethnicity estimates, adding a handful of extra regions to its analysis and giving users even more detail into their background. For example, instead of categorizing your ethnicity as being from "Scandinavia" your results might now show Norway or Sweden. It's this new granularity that makes the kits even more exciting to use.

There's also a section called DNA Matches, which allows you to compare your DNA results with others who have similar results. Ancestry® ranks these profiles in proximity to your family tree, so you can discover distant relatives.

We recently tested the service and were impressed with the overall results and how interesting the process was. It makes a stellar gift for yourself or a loved one. And after learning your results, we're willing to bet you'll have a slew of new travel destinations to add to your bucket list.

But the best part about the AncestryDNA® Kit is that it's on sale for just $49. This rare markdown makes AncestryDNA® one of the most affordable at-home testing kits you can purchase right now.

Looking for more ways to save while you shop? Be sure to to check out CNN Coupons to find the latest deals.