The AncestryDNA Kit is on sale at its lowest price of the year

Have you ever wanted to know where your family comes from? Thanks to at-home DNA kits, like the AncestryDNA kit ($59; ancestry.com), you can trace your lineage and find new relatives, all in the comfort of your own home.

When you buy the kit, you'll be sent a test tube that you'll fill with saliva and a pre-packaged slip to send the vial of DNA to the lab for analysis. In about six to eight weeks, you'll be able to see the results through an online portal. This includes a genealogical map where you can see the breakdown of all the ethnicities that make up your DNA. With this information, you can begin to see how your family migrated over time.

There's also a section called DNA Matches, which allows you to compare your DNA results with others who have similar results. AncestryDNA then ranks these profiles in proximity to your family tree, so you can discover distant relatives.

We recently tested the service and were impressed with the overall results and how interesting the process was. It makes for a stellar gift for yourself or a loved one. And after learning your results, we're willing to bet you'll have a slew of new travel destinations to add to your bucket list.

But the best part about the AncestryDNA Kit is that it's on sale for $59, its lowest price all year. The markdown makes AncestryDNA one of the most affordable at-home testing kits you can purchase right now. This deal lasts until 9 p.m. PDT April 29.

With Mother's Day right around the corner, the timing has never been better.