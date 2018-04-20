Jacinda Ardern wears traditional Maori cloak to dinner with Queen Elizabeth

(CNN) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern turned heads at Buckingham Palace on Thursday night by wearing a traditional Maori korowai cloak to a state banquet of world leaders.

The korowai was loaned to Ardern by the Ngati Ranana London Maori Club, who said it was the second time in had been worn in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen encountered this particular Korowai ... meeting our Whaea Esther at the Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service," the group's Facebook said.

Describing it as an "honor" to loan Ardern the korowai, the club said it had been made for a wedding years ago and, upon its original owner's depart for Italy, it was given on permanent loan to the club.

Ardern arrives to attend The Queen's Dinner at Buckingham Palace on April 19.

The korowai has garnered massive attention on social media with many people praising Ardern for her choice for an outfit representing her country's indigenous Maori population.

