Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 3:47 PM ET, Fri April 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A young business owner. Ambitious baboons. And doubtful investors. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A viral spoof

This is how Rihanna applies body lotion. And here's how her fans do it.

A history making rap artist

    This prestigious music award is typically given to classical or jazz works. Not anymore.
    Read More

    A new home

    'Fearless girl' is moving. But she won't go very far.

    A rebellious group

    Four baboons and a barrel in their enclosure. What could go wrong?

    An elite business

    He's a 17-year-old personal shopper. 300 soccer stars call him.

    An uncertain future

    The company's majority owner issues a dire warning. Is it too good to be true?