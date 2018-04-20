Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)Dashcam footage captures the moment a house exploded, passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight experience panic after engine failure, John Oliver takes part in Russell Crowe's divorce auction, the Pope offers soothing words for a grieving boy and comedians give their take on Sean Hannity's ties to President Donald Trump's personal attorney. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
A fiery explosion
Police released close-up video showing the moment a house in Hurst, Texas, exploded after a vehicle crashed into the home and hit a gas line.
Panic inside jet
Chilling footage captured by a passenger shows the terrifying moments after an engine failed on a Southwest flight in midair, leading to one fatality.
Host spends big bucks
Talk-show host John Oliver revealed he spent nearly $80,000 on Russell Crowe's divorce auction. It included movie souvenirs such as a jockstrap, which sold for $7,000.
A comforting ear
At an event in Rome, a boy received words of comfort from Pope Francis after asking if his atheist father could still go to heaven.
Comedians' latest prey: Sean Hannity
Comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah offered their two cents on the revelation that Fox News host Sean Hannity was named in court as a client of Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen.