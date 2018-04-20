Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) Dashcam footage captures the moment a house exploded, passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight experience panic after engine failure, John Oliver takes part in Russell Crowe's divorce auction, the Pope offers soothing words for a grieving boy and comedians give their take on Sean Hannity's ties to President Donald Trump's personal attorney. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A fiery explosion

Police released close-up video showing the moment a house in Hurst, Texas, exploded after a vehicle crashed into the home and hit a gas line.

Panic inside jet

Chilling footage captured by a passenger shows the terrifying moments after an engine failed on a Southwest flight in midair, leading to one fatality.

