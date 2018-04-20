(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Students across the nation walked out to demand gun control today, on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre. Then the 20th school shooting of the year happened. Here's our full coverage.
-- The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit alleging the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks conspired to interfere in the 2016 election.
-- US regulators hit Wells Fargo with a $1 billion fine for forcing customers into car insurance and charging unfair mortgage fees.
-- Electronic dance music superstar Avicii is dead at 28. The Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ was known for the songs "Levels" and "Wake Me Up."
-- Deputies in Florida's Broward County will hold a no-confidence vote on Sheriff Steve Israel for his handling of the Parkland school shooting.
-- A grandmother accused of killing her husband before traveling across the country to impersonate and kill another woman was arrested in Texas.
-- A recording from 1984 allegedly captures Donald Trump posing as an executive in an effort to get named on a Forbes list of the richest people.
-- People around the world are smoking marijuana in honor of 4/20. Celebrities are no exception.
-- One of the largest Neo-Nazi groups is holding a rally Saturday, but residents of this host city in Georgia won't make it easy for them.
-- Prince's estate released a haunting, previously unheard recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U."