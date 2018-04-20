Fired Zimbabwe nurses offer free health care to public in protest

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Fired Zimbabwean nurses offered a free clinic to the public in a demonstration outside the country's parliament Friday.

"We are doing this to show that we are for the people," Pretty Mugudza, a nurse based at Harare Central Hospital, told CNN after addressing members of the public who had gathered at Africa Unity Square adjacent to Zimbabwe's parliament building.

"All we are asking for are better working conditions. We can't be looking at patients dying in hospitals because we have no resources," she said.

"We really want to work, but we have been barred from entering our work stations," she added.

Around 16,000 nurses went on strike Monday to press home demands for improved allowances and irregular salary grading system, its union said.

Read More