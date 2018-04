The week in 26 photos

Parks department workers place a harness over a statue of Dr. James Marion Sims before it is taken down in New York's Central Park on Tuesday, April 17. The city will relocate the statue, erected in 1894, to Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, where Sims is buried, according to the mayor's office. Sims was a surgeon in the 19th century who conducted experiments on women, usually women of color and mostly enslaved black women. Sims is also looked at in the medical field as a pioneer in the practice of gynecology.