The week in 26 photos

Missile fire lights the skies above Damascus, Syria, in the early hours of Saturday, April 14. The United States, United Kingdom and France launched strikes against targets at three sites in Syria, in retaliation against an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in the Damascus enclave of Douma. "I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," US President Donald Trump said late Friday at the White House.

Rashon Nelson, left, listens as Donte Robinson addresses a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 18. Videos showing the two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral, igniting protests and calls for boycotts. Starbucks says it will close its 8,000 company-owned stores in the United States for one afternoon to educate employees about racial bias.

A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former first lady Barbara Bush at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, April 18. Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty and a first lady who elevated the cause of literacy, died Tuesday, April 17 . She was 92. Photos: The life of former first lady Barbara Bush

Beyoncé performs at Coachella in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 14. She became the first woman of color to headline the music festival.

James Comey sits down with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, April 17. "The Late Show" was one of Comey's numerous stops on his book tour for "A Higher Loyalty," a new memoir that offers insight into his termination as FBI director by US President Donald Trump.

Nanook stands beside her mother at a zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday, April 13. The baby polar bear was born in December and had stayed inside with her mother, Lara, until this day.

People view a Panasonic installation at Fuorisalone Milano Design Week in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, April 17.

Porn star Stormy Daniels exits a court in New York after a hearing on Monday, April 16, for Michael Cohen, the longtime personal attorney and confidante of US President Donald Trump. Daniels and her attorney , Michael Avenatti, insisted they will never give up their legal push alleging that Cohen defamed the adult film star, who alleges a sexual encounter with Trump. The Justice Department recently revealed Cohen has been "under criminal investigation" for months in New York because of his business dealings.

US Army and emergency personnel unload water and supplies from a Chinook aircraft in Wainiha, northern Kauai, Hawaii, on Tuesday, April 17. Severe rain struck Kauai over the weekend, causing flooding and multiple mudslides, as well as power and water outages.

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, April 13. One Palestinian was killed and 968 others were injured in Gaza on Friday, Palestinian health officials said, as Palestinian protesters demonstrated for a third week along the border fence between Gaza and Israel. The protests, dubbed "The March of Return," have resulted in confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting in New York on Friday, April 13. Haley said chemical weapons were used in an attack in Syria that left scores dead and she blamed Russia for complicity.

Debris from damaged homes is strewn about the landscape in Elon, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 17. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck areas of central Virginia over the weekend.

Parks department workers place a harness over a statue of Dr. James Marion Sims before it is taken down in New York's Central Park on Tuesday, April 17. The city will relocate the statue, erected in 1894, to Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, where Sims is buried, according to the mayor's office. Sims was a surgeon in the 19th century who conducted experiments on women, usually women of color and mostly enslaved black women. Sims is also looked at in the medical field as a pioneer in the practice of gynecology.

Belarusian model Anastasia Vashukevich, who also goes by the name Nastya Rybka, speaks to the media from the back of a police van after leaving a court in Pattaya, Thailand, on Tuesday, April 17. The self-styled sex coach claims to have insider knowledge of Moscow's attempts to meddle in the US election and has been charged with prostitution in Thailand.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, April 17. Abe spent two days with Trump, in a summit in which North Korea and trade dominated their agenda.

A Grévy's zebra enjoys the sunshine at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Whipsnade, England, on Wednesday, April 18.

Displaced women and children who fled the war in Syria wait in Shebaa, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, as they prepare to return to their village of Beit Jinn, Syria, on Wednesday, April 18. Hundreds of refugees are headed back to Syria in what they say is a voluntary decision to turn to the war-torn country, according to The Associated Press. Syria's civil war, in pictures

People wait in a US Customs and Border Protection line at the US-Mexico border port of entry in Hidalgo, Texas, on Friday, April 13. Inside the border crisis: Photos from the front lines

Queen Elizabeth II takes a photo with heads of state during the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London's Buckingham Palace on Thursday, April 19.

A US Military cadet crawls under a barbed wire obstacle as he competes in the 50th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point in New York on Friday, April 13. The competition is a rigorous two-day event where teams of eight men and women from military academies and universities from 13 countries are tested in multiple military skills, athletic proficiency and leadership abilities.

Spectators watch a fireworks display over the Taedong River for the anniversary of the birth of the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, April 15.

A critically ill newborn lamb and calf lie under a heat lamp on a farm near the town of Ambleside, northern England, on Wednesday, April 18.

This photograph, posted to French President Emmanuel Macron's Twitter account, shows Macron and members of his administration monitoring joint airstrikes by the United States, United Kingdom and France against targets at three sites in Syria, in retaliation against an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in the Damascus enclave of Douma.

People gather near the Parliament in New Delhi on Sunday, April 15, to protest against reported rape cases. The gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old Muslim girl in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir has inflamed religious tensions and sparked widespread protests, in a case that is threatening to further destabilize an already restive region. Rape cases spark political protest movement in India