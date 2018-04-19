The week in 26 photos

Nanook stands beside her mother at a zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday, April 13. The baby polar bear was born in December and had stayed inside with her mother, Lara, until this day.
People view a Panasonic installation at Fuorisalone Milano Design Week in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, April 17.
Debris from damaged homes is strewn about the landscape in Elon, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 17. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck areas of central Virginia over the weekend.
A Grévy's zebra enjoys the sunshine at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Whipsnade, England, on Wednesday, April 18.
Queen Elizabeth II takes a photo with heads of state during the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London's Buckingham Palace on Thursday, April 19.
A US Military cadet crawls under a barbed wire obstacle as he competes in the 50th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point in New York on Friday, April 13. The competition is a rigorous two-day event where teams of eight men and women from military academies and universities from 13 countries are tested in multiple military skills, athletic proficiency and leadership abilities.
Spectators watch a fireworks display over the Taedong River for the anniversary of the birth of the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday, April 15.
A critically ill newborn lamb and calf lie under a heat lamp on a farm near the town of Ambleside, northern England, on Wednesday, April 18.
Horse-drawn carriages are exhibited at the Real Maestranza bullring in Seville, Spain, on Sunday, April 15.