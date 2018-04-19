Firefighter who pulled Southwest flight victim back into plane 'felt a calling to help'

(CNN) The Texas firefighter who helped pull a passenger back into the plane during a deadly Southwest Airlines emergency spoke emotionally about the tragedy on Thursday.

"There was a family that lost a loved one," said Andrew Needum, a firefighter from Celina, Texas. "I feel for her family. I feel for her two kids, her husband, the community that she lived in. I can't imagine what they're going through, but I'm thankful that my family is here."

"God created a servant heart in me and I felt a calling to get up and do something," he added.

Andrew Needum speaks Thursday at a news conference with his mother at his side.

Needum was one of the passengers aboard Southwest flight 1380, which suffered a mid-air emergency about 20 minutes into the flight. As the plane ascended past 32,000 feet elevation, the left engine failed and parts of it flew off, shattering a window in row 14.

The passenger sitting there, Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked into the hole. Several passengers unsuccessfully tried to pull the woman away from the window and back into the plane, and others stuffed clothes and jackets in an attempt to plug the hole, passenger Marty Martinez said.

