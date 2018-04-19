Tired of waiting for electricity in Puerto Rico, man builds his own solar power system

(CNN) Another day, another blackout in Puerto Rico; Wednesday's blackout was the latest to hit the island still recovering from Hurricane Maria. But one man beat the power outages and his troublesome gas generator by switching to solar power.

"As I'm typing this, we are in the middle of a blackout and my fridge, lights and fans are running worry free," a man named Frank told CNN.

Fed up living off his gas generator, Frank and his family decided to install a solar power system at their home in Puerto Rico.

CNN is not identifying Frank further because he's concerned someone may try to steal his new system.

Frank says his experience with electrical work helped him tackle the solar panel installation.

"I suffer from sleep apnea and need my machine to sleep right," he said. "Not having to worry about things like that (running to get gasoline, generator maintenance, long lines, etc.) goes a long way for our mental health."

