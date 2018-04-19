This is what a baseball game looked like in a blacked-out Puerto Rico

(CNN) On Wednesday night, the only bright light for miles in San Juan, Puerto Rico came from Hiram Bithorn Stadium. There, the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians finished off a special two-game MLB series meant to honor the island where so many baseball stars have been born and raised.

Tthe exterior of Hiram Bithorn Stadium during the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins on April 18.

Puerto Rico is currently recovering from a days-long outage that stripped power from practically the entire island . The outage is the latest setback in an effort to properly and permanently restore power across the commonwealth after Hurricane Maria devastated the area in September 2017.

"The game will GO ON," she tweeted. "Nothing will stop us."

All emergency systems at Hiram Bithorn Stadium have been tested just now and are fully functional. The game will GO ON. Nothing will stop us pic.twitter.com/u4jpCkjc1Q — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) April 18, 2018

And so, Hiram Bithorn Stadium shone bright into the night. It made for a spectacle that was both eerie and, given the thousands of cheering fans, a bit thrilling.

The series was split, but our feelings about San Juan were not.



Thank you, Puerto Rico! 💙❤️🇵🇷#RallyTogether | #PuertoRicoSeries pic.twitter.com/Vzxn0BK9Wy — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 19, 2018

