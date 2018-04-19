No criminal charges in Prince's death, attorney says

(CNN) No criminal charges will be filed in relation to Prince's April 2016 death, Carver County attorney Mark Metz said in a news conference Thursday.

Prince, who suffered from an opiate addiction, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose after taking counterfeit Vicodin pills that were laced with fentanyl, Metz said.

"Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him," the attorney said.

There is no evidence showing how he obtained those counterfeit pills, Metz said, and no evidence that those around him knew. Because of that, there will be no criminal charges filed in the case.

The announcement came nearly two years after Prince, the larger-than-life recording artist, was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park, his home and recording studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota. He was 57.

