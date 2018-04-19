Two Florida deputies killed in restaurant shooting

(CNN) Two deputies were killed at a restaurant in Florida by a shooter who fired through a window and was found dead outside the business, the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The deputies were eating at the Ace China restaurant in the small town of Trenton when they were shot around 3 p.m.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz said Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were killed by a "coward."

Ramirez had been a law enforcement officer for seven years and Lindsey was 25 years old, the sheriff said.

The two deputies were men of integrity and loyalty, he said.

