Two Florida deputies killed in restaurant shooting

(CNN) Two deputies were killed at a restaurant in Florida by a shooter who fired through a window and was found dead outside the business, the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The deputies were at the Ace China restaurant in the small town of Trenton when they were shot around 3 p.m.

"At this point, it remains an active criminal investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred," the department said on Facebook.

According to the department's website, there are 14 full-time deputies in the patrol division.

"My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today," President Donald Trump tweeted.

Read More