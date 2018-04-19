Breaking News

5 things for April 19: Trump, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Syria, airline safety

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:15 AM ET, Thu April 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: Russia probe is a hoax
Trump: Russia probe is a hoax

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Russia probe is a hoax

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Russia probe is a hoax 00:51

(CNN)New research suggests the cognitive effects of marijuana use, though significant, may not persist for very long in young people. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump

President Trump thinks he can do great things in a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But he's also more than willing to walk away. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the President said that if talks with Kim aren't "fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting." Abe during the visit reminded Trump about past US failures in North Korean interactions.
    Trump: Denuclearization tremendous for world
    Trump: Denuclearization tremendous for world

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump: Denuclearization tremendous for world

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump: Denuclearization tremendous for world 01:06
    Meantime, Trump downplayed talk he's getting ready to fire special counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; "They're still here," he said. When questions turned to Russia, he used his go-to phrase -- "no collusion" -- FIVE times. Speaking of Russia, senior administration officials told CNN the President personally made the decision to dump the plan to hit the Russians with more sanctions after the Syria chemical weapons attack. Trump also is facing backlash for using the word "breeding" when discussing cities that don't cooperate with the feds to deport undocumented immigrants.
    Panelist: Trump&#39;s &#39;breeding&#39; tweet is racist
    Panelist: Trump's 'breeding' tweet is racist

      JUST WATCHED

      Panelist: Trump's 'breeding' tweet is racist

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Panelist: Trump's 'breeding' tweet is racist 01:05

    2. Puerto Rico blackout

    Read More
    Puerto Rico just can't catch a break. Almost the entire island is in the dark this morning, after a crew removing a fallen tower got too close to an energized line, causing it to fail and, in the process, knock out power across the grid. Only a fraction of residents have regained power so far. This is the second blackout in two weeks caused by the same subcontractor, so the island's governor wants its public power agency to cancel its contract. Huge swaths of Puerto Rico have been without power since Hurricane Maria destroyed its electrical grid last fall, making that the second-longest blackout in history.

    3. Cuba

    The man likely to become Cuba's next President may not carry the Castro name, but he'll uphold the Castro ideology. Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel was nominated by the country's National Assembly to replace Raul Castro as the island nation's leader. He's a 57-year-old technocrat who said he believes "in continuity," dashing the hopes of those wishing that a change in leadership could lead to reforms. And Raul Castro is still expected to exercise a large measure of control over the Cuban government.
    The challenges facing Cuba&#39;s likely new leader
    The challenges facing Cuba's likely new leader

      JUST WATCHED

      The challenges facing Cuba's likely new leader

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The challenges facing Cuba's likely new leader 02:38

    4. Syria

    Chemical weapons experts still haven't been able to get into Douma, the site of a suspected gas attack on civilians. The latest delay was caused by gunfire on a UN security team. It's not clear now when the team of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will be allowed into the city. And that's concerning because there's fear all the physical evidence of an attack might be gone by the time a team gets in. About 75 people were killed in the attack, for which Syria and Russia were blamed. The US, UK and France retaliated last week with missile strikes.
    An American ISIS widow looks for a way home
    An American ISIS widow looks for a way home

      JUST WATCHED

      An American ISIS widow looks for a way home

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    An American ISIS widow looks for a way home 05:10

    5. Airline safety

    As investigators piece together what happened to the engine on a terrifying Southwest Airlines flight that turned fatal, the flying public has to be asking: What about the thousands of other jet engines in service right now? The Southwest jet engine showed signs of "metal fatigue," and this type of thing has happened before on at least one other Southwest flight. So, the airline's going to start doing intensive inspections of its planes' engines. The FAA last night said it would issue a directive requiring inspections of certain kinds of plane engines.
    Passenger: I tried and tried to pull woman in
    Passenger: I tried and tried to pull woman in

      JUST WATCHED

      Passenger: I tried and tried to pull woman in

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Passenger: I tried and tried to pull woman in 01:11
    Editor's note: We're grateful to our readers who are aviation experts and who pointed out a line in yesterday's newsletter that implied the pilot regained control of the plane only after it dropped from about 30,000 feet to 10,000 feet. It's standard procedure in an emergency to descend to 10,000 feet, which is what the pilot, who's being praised for her "nerves of steel," did.
    Pilot praised for her handling of emergency
    Pilot praised for her handling of emergency

      JUST WATCHED

      Pilot praised for her handling of emergency

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Pilot praised for her handling of emergency 02:41

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Super Spielberg
    Looks like Steven Spielberg is joining the superhero craze. He's getting involved in "Blackhawk," from the DC Universe.
    Welcome to Wakanda
    Saudi Arabia ended it's 35-year ban on movie theaters with a screening of "Black Panther."
    Kids see themselves in &#39;Black Panther&#39; heroes
    Kids see themselves in 'Black Panther' heroes

      JUST WATCHED

      Kids see themselves in 'Black Panther' heroes

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Kids see themselves in 'Black Panther' heroes 01:50
    Remember me?
    He needed a kidney and made a desperate plea. Thankfully, a classmate he hadn't seen in five decades answered the call.
    Reboots roll on
    First, it was "Total Request Live." Now, MTV's bringing back "YO! MTV Raps" for the Migos generation.
    Tips wanted
    That "Three Billboards" movie was inspired by an actual cold case, and police just doubled the reward in the real-life mystery.
    Tumbleweed trouble
    Living the California lifestyle is awesome -- until giant tumbleweeds roll into town and darn near take over.

    HAPPENING LATER

    Prince death investigation
    A Minnesota prosecutor will announce today whether anyone will be charged in pop legend's April 2016 death.
    Prince: The End
    Prince: The End

      JUST WATCHED

      Prince: The End

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Prince: The End 01:03

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    100 million
    The number of Amazon Prime members, revealed for the first time by CEO Jeff Bezos in a letter to shareholders
    Is Amazon a monopoly?
    Is Amazon a monopoly?

      JUST WATCHED

      Is Amazon a monopoly?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Is Amazon a monopoly? 04:14

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "This action goes against our very foundation."
    Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, after three members of the Tennessee Air National Guard were fired or demoted after one used a dinosaur puppet while taking the reenlistment oath

    AND FINALLY

    What's Michael Scott's superpower?
    Someone with a little (too much) time on his hands mashed up the intro from "The Office" with scenes from "The Avengers" movies. (Click to view.)