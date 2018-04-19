Dick's Sporting Goods plans to destroy all the assault rifles it pulled off its shelves

(CNN) Right after the mass shooting at a Florida high school earlier this year, Dick's Sporting Goods decided to stop selling assault-style weapons at its stores.

Now the nation's largest sporting goods retailer is going to destroy those guns.

"We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change," the company told CNN.

"We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations."

A company spokesman wouldn't say how the guns would be destroyed.

