(CNN) A federal jury found three men guilty of conspiring to bomb a Kansas apartment complex to target Somali refugees.

The three men had plotted to blow up the complex that also contained a mosque, where the immigrants lived and worshiped, according to the Department of Justice.

Patrick Eugene Stein, 49, of Kansas, Curtis Allen, 50, of Kansas, and Gavin Wright, 49, of Oklahoma, were convicted on one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of conspiracy to violate the housing rights of their intended victims. In addition, Wright was also convicted of lying to the FBI.

The three men had "expressed hatred for the Somali immigrants, and Muslims in general and described in the most extreme and violent terms what they planned to do to them," said US Attorney Stephen McAllister in a news briefing Wednesday.

During the trial, prosecutors said the men referred to Muslims as cockroaches and began plotting an attack after the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, reported CNN affiliate KCWH.

