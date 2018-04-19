Alabama set to execute 83-year-old murderer

(CNN) Walter Leroy Moody, who was convicted for a 1989 mail bombing that killed a federal judge, is set to be executed Thursday night by the state of Alabama.

Moody, 83, would be the oldest person put to death since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, according to figures compiled by the Death Penalty Information Center.

Moody's attorneys have appealed to the Supreme Court after Alabama's high court denied his petition for a stay of execution.

He was convicted in Alabama in 1996 for sending a bomb that killed federal appeals court Judge Robert Vance. Moody, according to prosecutors, sought revenge on the court and the judge because they had previously refused to overturn his conviction in a 1972 bomb possession case.

He also was convicted in federal court in 1991 for killing Vance and Robert Robinson, an NAACP attorney in Savannah, Georgia.

