(CNN) The "highest ranking MS-13" member on the East Coast was arraigned Thursday on felony drug trafficking and conspiracy charges, the Nassau County, New York, District Attorney's Office said.

The alleged kingpin, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, 35, of Laurel, Maryland, "was responsible for carrying out acts of violence, including murder," according to an indictment. Corea Diaz also helped broker heroin deals with the Mexican Mafia and was responsible for trafficking narcotics to customers to profit MS-13, the indictment said.

The accused leader is the regional director of the MS-13 Sailors clique for the East Coast, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office said.

"By arresting the head of the Northeast faction of MS-13, we have crippled MS-13's operations in both New York and El Salvador," said James Hunt, special agent in charge of the New York Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Corea Diaz, who is known as "Reaper," was arraigned on three counts of operating as a major trafficker and five counts of conspiracy in the second degree before Acting Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington in a Mineola, New York, courtroom.

