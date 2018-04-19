Washington (CNN) For outed ex-CIA operative Valerie Plame, the pardon of Scooter Libby by President Donald Trump last Friday was personal.

"The pardon of Scooter Libby, the most senior aide to the vice president, who received a fair trial before an exacting trial judge and jury and was found guilty of the crimes of which he was accused, matters deeply," she wrote in a new Washington Post op-ed , arguing that the move "hurts all of" Americans.

Libby, the former chief of staff to then-Vice President Dick Cheney, was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007 in the investigation into who leaked Plame's identity. He was not accused of the leak itself.

Plame suggested that Libby's pardon broadened the disconnect between the President and the intelligence community, which in turn endangered the country.

"Our national security is at serious risk when there is daylight and distrust between the President and the CIA," she said.

