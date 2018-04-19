Why the close Cruz-O'Rourke poll should make the GOP nervous

Washington (CNN) The perennial speculation about whether Texas could turn blue flared up with fresh legitimacy on Wednesday after a new poll from Quinnipiac University indicated incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz could have a tight race on his hands.

The survey showed Cruz earning the support of 47% of registered voters vs. 44% supporting his opponent, Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke. That topline alone is bad news for the former 2016 presidential hopeful in Texas, where Democrats haven't won any statewide race in a quarter century.

But before Democrats start popping the champagne, the poll lays out some contours of the race that will shape the Lone Star State battle in the months to come. Here's the good news (and the bad) for Cruz and O'Rourke in the Quinnipiac survey.

Good news for Cruz: This poll result came among all registered voters, a traditionally more Democratic-leaning group than likely voters are. But it's possible Democratic enthusiasm could make up some or all of that difference.

Bad news for Cruz: Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is ahead by 7 and 9 points in the same poll over his own Democratic opponents, dwarfing Cruz's lead with a margin similar to Donald Trump's in Texas in 2016. So -- this might just be Cruz's problem.

Read More