Trump is drowning out both the GOP and Democratic tax messages

(CNN) When Republicans passed their tax overhaul bill late last year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but guaranteed the controversial cuts would be a political winner in 2018.

"If we can't sell this to the American people," McConnell said , "we ought to go into another line of work."

Four months later, the tax package -- headlined by a drastic reduction to corporate rates and smaller, temporary cuts for lower earners -- is stuck in the mud, with a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll this week showing public opinion trending toward ... indifference.

According to the survey, the share of those with "no opinion" about the new tax law has actually grown since January, from 30% to 34%. Meanwhile, both opposition and support are diminishing.

Twenty-seven percent said the bill, signed by President Donald Trump in December, is a "total good idea," down from 30% in January. At the same time, the 36% who describe it as a "total bad idea" is a tick less than the 38% who said the same a few months ago.

Read More