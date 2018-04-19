Sen. Duckworth makes history, casts vote with baby on Senate floor

Washington (CNN) Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth made history on Thursday as she became the first senator to cast a vote on the Senate floor with her newborn by her side.

Senate lawmakers narrowly voted, 50 to 49, to confirm GOP Rep. James Bridenstine to be the next NASA administrator. Duckworth voted against Bridenstine.

"It feels great," Duckworth told reporters as she entered the Capitol. "It is about time, huh?"

She also thanked colleagues for passing the rule change.

"I think it's historic, I think it's amazing," Duckworth said.