Sen. Duckworth tweets baby's potential outfit for historic Senate floor debut

By Saba Hamedy, CNN

Updated 2:18 PM ET, Thu April 19, 2018

Washington (CNN)Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth's baby, Maile, is ready to make her Senate floor debut.

Duckworth, who gave birth this month to her second child, tweeted on Thursday: "May have to vote today. Maile's outfit is prepped. Made sure she has a jacket so she doesn't violate the Senate floor dress code requiring blazers. Not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies but I think we're ready."
Her spokesperson said Duckworth will come to the Senate to cast a vote on the NASA administrator, whose vote expected to be close.
The social media post was accompanied by a photo of the potential outfit. Duckworth's dress code joke referred to Capitol Hill's previous rule, which required women -- reporters and lawmakers -- to wear dresses and blouses with sleeves if they want to enter certain areas.
    Speaker Paul Ryan announced last year he would change the dress code after a reporter was denied access to a room because she had on a sleeveless dress. Ryan's press secretary AshLee Strong tweeted a response to Duckworth on Thursday: "Senator, It took some drama but Maile and her sleeveless self are welcome on the House floor!"
    The tweet also comes a day after the Senate voted to change longstanding rules to allow newborns -- for the first time -- onto the Senate floor during votes. The rule change, voted through by unanimous consent, was done to accommodate senators with newborn babies, allowing them now to be able to bring a child under 1 year old onto the Senate floor and breastfeed them during votes.
    Duckworth, who is taking her maternity leave in Washington, DC, spearheaded the push for the rule change.

    CNN's Sunlen Serfaty and Betsy Klein contributed to this report