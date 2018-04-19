Washington (CNN) Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth's baby, Maile, is ready to make her Senate floor debut.

Duckworth, who gave birth this month to her second child, tweeted on Thursday: "May have to vote today. Maile's outfit is prepped. Made sure she has a jacket so she doesn't violate the Senate floor dress code requiring blazers. Not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies but I think we're ready."

Her spokesperson said Duckworth will come to the Senate to cast a vote on the NASA administrator, whose vote expected to be close.

The social media post was accompanied by a photo of the potential outfit. Duckworth's dress code joke referred to Capitol Hill's previous rule, which required women -- reporters and lawmakers -- to wear dresses and blouses with sleeves if they want to enter certain areas.

Speaker Paul Ryan announced last year he would change the dress code after a reporter was denied access to a room because she had on a sleeveless dress. Ryan's press secretary AshLee Strong tweeted a response to Duckworth on Thursday: "Senator, It took some drama but Maile and her sleeveless self are welcome on the House floor!"

