Schumer to introduce marijuana decriminalization legislation

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 9:33 PM ET, Thu April 19, 2018

Washington (CNN)Sen. Chuck Schumer plans to propose legislation decriminalizing marijuana, Vice News reported Thursday.

"I'll be introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level from one end of the country to the other," the New York Democrat told Vice News. "The legislation is long overdue."
Schumer, the Senate minority leader, told Vice that he had "seen too many people's lives ruined because they had small amounts of marijuana and served time in jail much too long."
He added that it was "the right thing to do."
    According to Vice News, the legislation will be introduced in the next week, and it will include taking marijuana off the Drug Enforcement Administration's controlled substance list.
    Schumer also told Vice News the legislation will "maintain federal authority to regulate marijuana advertising in the same way it does alcohol and tobacco."