Washington (CNN)Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday morning that it's too early to say whether he'll support a re-election bid for Donald Trump in 2020, adding to a growing list of conservatives on Capitol Hill who are holding out their endorsements for their party's President.
"It's way too early to be talking about 2020," Johnson told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Chris Cuomo. "It could be a completely different world by 2020. We have a 2018 election first."
Johnson called the prompt for Trump's endorsement a "gotcha question," adding that he thinks "it's unusual that members of the media would be talking about the 2020 election in 2018."
Johnson joins a wide array for House and Senate GOP members not yet ready to endorse Trump. CNN reported Thursday that Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander and South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford are among the Republicans who are holding out their official support for Trump in 2020.