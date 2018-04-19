Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general says it will open a second probe into Administrator Scott Pruitt's security detail.

The new review was prompted by accounts that Pruitt's security detail accompanied him on trips to his Tulsa, Oklahoma, home, as well as the Rose Bowl game and a family visit to Disneyland in California.

The analysis will be handled separately from the IG's ongoing investigations into other aspects of Pruitt's travel and security details, EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins wrote to Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who requested the review.

The letter did not specify what type of review the inspector general will conduct. It could either perform an audit to determine whether government rules were followed or a criminal investigation into potentially illegal acts.

Asked to comment on the IG investigation, EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox said Pruitt "follows the same security protocol whether he's in his personal or official capacity."

