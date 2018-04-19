The Missouri Republican Party is a total dumpster fire

Washington (CNN) On Wednesday, the Republican governor of Missouri asked for a temporary restraining order against the Republican attorney general of Missouri, who is also the leading candidate to represent the GOP against Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) in the fall.

The governor, Eric Greitens, made the move to keep the AG, Josh Hawley, from pursuing an investigation into the possibility that he broke the law when he used a fundraising list from a non-profit to collect funds for his political campaigns.

Among the allegations from the woman, who testified under oath, was that Greitens blindfolded her, stripped her naked and took a picture of her as a means of blackmail and that he coerced her into performing oral sex while she was sobbing uncontrollably. In the state legislative report, the committee made clear that they believed the woman was a credible witness.

Greitens has acknowledged the affair but said any allegations of non-consensual sex, blackmail or violence are simply false. He has insisted that calls for his resignation are nothing more than a partisan witch hunt.