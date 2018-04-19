Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Twitter Thursday he plans to support President Donald Trump for his 2020 re-election bid.

The Republican senator from South Carolina, who has previously fought with Trump, tweeted a story from CNN on Republicans not ready to back Trump just yet -- and revealed he intended to support the President.

"As to the 2020 presidential race, I believe President @realDonaldTrump will run for reelection and I intend to support him," he wrote on Twitter.

He later told CNN's Manu Raju, "The Trump movement is real ... he will be our nominee, I'm confident of that, and I will support him."

CNN reported that more than two dozen GOP lawmakers, ranging from rank-and-file members, conservatives and party leaders, refused to say they'd back Trump's re-election bid -- a surprise declaration given that members of Congress are typically quick to endorse sitting presidents of their own party without hesitation.

