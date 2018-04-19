Yuma County, Arizona (CNN) Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen blasted the Supreme Court on Wednesday for making the country less safe, saying at the southern border that a recent court decision on deportation "undermines" her agency's work.

In prepared remarks at a news conference with Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held in between the dual border fencing system at San Luis Port of Entry in Arizona, Nielsen cited the ruling as part of the need for Congress to grant her department's requests for more enforcement powers.

"The Supreme Court ruling (Tuesday) was just one further example of a system that undermines our efforts to keep the country secure," Nielsen said. "By preventing the federal government from removing known criminal aliens, we allow our country to be a safe haven for criminals. This is not border security, this is not national security. We need Congress' help ... only Congress can make or change laws."

In the ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided 5-4 that one of the pieces of immigration law that required mandatory deportation of immigrants with certain criminal convictions was unconstitutional.

Struck down was one of the definitions of "aggravated felony" that qualified green card holders in the US for automatic deportation -- convictions for "crimes of violence." The liberal justices were joined by President Donald Trump's recent conservative appointee Justice Neil Gorsuch in deciding the category was unconstitutionally vague. A variety of state criminal laws create a wide range of crimes under that category.

