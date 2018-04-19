James Comey, political animal

Washington (CNN) Former FBI director James Comey is very, very concerned with ensuring that he is not perceived as a political guy.

Sure, he played an outsized role in the 2016 presidential election. Yes, he wrote a book about his time with President Donald Trump. And, OK, in that book, he concluded that Trump was morally unfit to be President of the United States.

But, he's not a political guy, OK?! The book -- "A Higher Loyalty" is a book about leadership, not a book about Trump!

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday whether he hated the President, Comey was taken aback -- insisting that not only does he not hate Trump, he doesn't even "dislike" him.

What Comey wants you to believe about his book (and him) is the same thing that your parents used to tell you when you got in trouble: He's not mad, he's just disappointed.

