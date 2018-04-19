Breaking News

Senior GOP source: 'Likely' the public will have access to Comey memos

By Pamela Brown, Gloria Borger and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 5:54 PM ET, Thu April 19, 2018

(CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey's memos about his interactions with President Donald Trump are "likely" to become public, a senior GOP source told CNN.

The Justice Department submitted the memos to Congress Thursday, a day after House Republicans prepared to subpoena the department to obtain the memos.
The documents have also been reviewed by the White House and a separate source familiar with the matter said the White House made no redactions to the document. The source said Trump did not read the memos, but was told of their contents.
The source said the Justice Department did make some redactions to the memos, though it was unclear what they were.
    Comey was asked by CNN's Jake Tapper in a Thursday interview whether it was appropriate for the Justice Department to share Comey's memos with Congress.
    "Fine by me," Comey said.