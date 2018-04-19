Comey appearing on CNN amid public clash with Trump

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" Thursday afternoon, marking the latest stop on his publicity tour and continued public war of words with President Donald Trump.

Comey has engendered outrage from Trump, and, through his book and interviews, aired details about conversations between the two of them that paint the President in a negative light. Trump has denied the accuracy of Comey's account and labeled the fired FBI director "slippery."

Thursday's live interview, which airs at 4 p.m. ET, can also be viewed via CNNgo at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV along with all CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Comey also is scheduled to appear before a CNN town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper on April 25.

The publicity tour comes after Comey's high-profile firing last year and his decisions in 2016 that launched himself into a central -- and controversial -- position in the national political scene.

Read More