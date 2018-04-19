Comey appearing on CNN amid public clash with Trump

Washington (CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" Thursday afternoon, marking the latest stop on his publicity tour and continued public war of words with President Donald Trump.
Comey has engendered outrage from Trump, and, through his book and interviews, aired details about conversations between the two of them that paint the President in a negative light. Trump has denied the accuracy of Comey's account and labeled the fired FBI director "slippery."
Thursday's live interview, which airs at 4 p.m. ET
Comey also is scheduled to appear before a CNN town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper on April 25.
The publicity tour comes after Comey's high-profile firing last year and his decisions in 2016 that launched himself into a central -- and controversial -- position in the national political scene.
Hillary Clinton, among others, has blamed Comey for tilting the 2016 election in Trump's favor when the then-FBI director opted to inform the public repeatedly about the investigation into her email practices as secretary of state.
Comey also oversaw an investigation into potential coordination between Trump's associates and Russia to influence that election. Following his public confirmation of that investigation in March last year and several private conversations where Comey said Trump talked to him about ongoing investigations, Trump fired Comey in May 2017, and the ensuing revelation about Comey keeping memos of their meetings helped prompt the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel.
Since his firing, Comey has painted Trump as a liar and gone public with a withering personal and professional assessment of the sitting President.
Trump, for his part, has dismissed Comey's account as he faces scrutiny from political corners, the Justice Department's special counsel investigation and a recently disclosed probe into his personal lawyer Michael Cohen.