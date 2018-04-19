Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump's personal legal team, Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow announced Thursday.

In an interview with CNN, Giuliani said he wants to make clear that his role on the legal team will be "limited."

Giuliani told CNN his focus will be on interfacing with special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia probe and to help bring everything to a conclusion, saying it "needs a little push."

Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

Giuliani, who spoke to CNN on the phone soon after news broke about his role, was careful to praise Trump's current legal team, but he said that sometimes it helps to bring on a fresh perspective.

