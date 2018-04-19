(CNN) A week after the tell-all book from James Comey exploded onto the scene, President Donald Trump is telling aides and confidants something he rarely does: He's pleased at how Republicans and the White House led the charge to try and discredit the former FBI director.

From the Oval Office, complaints are heard far more frequently than compliments. The President has told multiple people this week at Mar-a-lago -- and late last week in the West Wing -- that he believes Comey's book has had little impact on him.

The President's allies spent weeks bracing for the release of Comey's memoir, "A Higher Loyalty," with some worrying whether Trump's reaction would negatively influence the Russia investigation.

"So far he's weathered Comey," a Republican who spoke to the President at Mar-a-lago this week. "It's Cohen that's consuming him."

Cohen, of course, is Michael Cohen, the President's longtime lawyer and fixer. His legal case is causing significant turmoil inside the White House, three administrations officials told CNN, far more than Comey.

