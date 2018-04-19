Comey: 'I didn't have confidence' in deputy AG Rosenstein

(CNN) In the wake of President Donald Trump's tweet last May hinting there might be "tapes" of their conversations, former FBI director James Comey said he had a friend disclose details of his interactions with Trump in order to prompt a special counsel.

Comey told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that he felt it necessary to prompt a special counsel because he thought leadership at the Justice Department "would not be aggressive enough" and specifically cited a lack of confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as part of his reasoning.

"I thought that the department as currently supervised would not be aggressive enough to go ... get the tapes," Comey said.

Tapper asked whether Comey thought that Attorney General Jeff Sessions would not be strong enough, and Comey answered, "Well, he had recused himself and it was a new deputy attorney general, who I didn't have confidence in, given what I'd seen around my firing, and so I thought something has to be done."

When he fired Comey, Trump cited the recommendation of Rosenstein, who along with Sessions had advised Comey's termination. The administration specifically cited a memo from Rosenstein that criticized Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

