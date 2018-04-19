(CNN) The Justice Department is expected to make the James Comey memos available to Congress on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The fired FBI director wrote the memos memorializing his conversations with President Donald Trump.

It was not immediately whether the memos would be provided in redacted form, unredacted in a classified setting, or some combination.

CNN reported Wednesday that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte might issue a subpoena to the Justice Department demanding the memos this week.

The move would escalate a feud between the Justice Department and the three GOP chairmen -- Goodlatte, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy -- who have been demanding access to the Comey memos and other records from the Justice Department as part of their investigation into the FBI's handling of the Clinton email inquiry in 2016.

