Cambridge Analytica whistleblower to appear before Congress next week

(CNN) The former Cambridge Analytica employee whose revelations about his former company's use of Facebook data sparked global outrage will appear before Democrats on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees next week.

Claims made by Christopher Wylie, the former employee, raised questions about how the company handled data on millions of American Facebook users and led to Facebook suspending Cambridge Analytica from its platform while it investigates.

The company was hired by Donald Trump's presidential campaign during the 2016 election.

Wylie confirmed to CNN on Thursday that he would appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

"I hope to work with lawmakers to address the national security issues emerging from data misuse on platforms like Facebook," he told CNN. "This goes far beyond the activities of Cambridge Analytica — the security of these platforms is becoming an essential part of protecting democracies from malicious actors."

Read More