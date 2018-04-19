Corker questions Trump candidacy in 2020

Washington (CNN) Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker on Thursday withheld an endorsement for President Donald Trump's re-election bid, adding that it is "questionable" whether Trump will even seek a second term in office.

"I have no idea whether the President will run for re-election nor what the field will be on the Republican side, so I think it's way too early to weigh in on who won my support," Corker told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota.

"But are you saying you're not sure the President is going to run?" Camerota asked.

"I'm definitely not sure if he's going to run," Corker replied.

Despite Trump's formal re-election efforts , a growing list of Republicans on Capitol Hill are staying mum on their support of his bid.

