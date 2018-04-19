Tennessee's legislature is acting like it's still 1968

Tami Sawyer is the director for diversity and cultural competence at Teach for America Memphis and a social justice advocate. Named by The Tennessean as one of 18 Tennesseans to watch in 2018, Sawyer founded #takeemdown901, the successful movement to remove Confederate statues in Memphis. Sawyer is currently a candidate for Shelby County Commission. The views expressed here are hers.

(CNN) It would seem that the Tennessee GOP has enough to concern themselves with this session to not get caught up in retaliation over the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis. Poverty, education, and health care are all pressing issues in the state. But instead of focusing on solving the challenges related to these constituent concerns, lawmakers filed multiple bills at the beginning of the session in January to provide additional protections to the statues. While the Tennessee House did not pass any bills in the first 3 weeks of their 15 week session (and the Senate passed only one), causing intraparty concern, House members did spend ample time debating the legality of the removal of these statues from Memphis. Their removal had been championed by black community leaders off-and-on for years in the majority-black city, which is also the largest in the state.