The new 4/20: Beyond legalizing it

Jolene Forman is a staff attorney at the Drug Policy Alliance. Suchitra Rajagopalan is a research coordinator at the Drug Policy Alliance. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) April 20 is a day of celebration for marijuana enthusiasts. The origin of 420 dates back to the early 1970s, when 4:20 p.m. marked the time that high school students in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, would regularly meet to consume marijuana. As people across the United States light up to mark the occasion, it is important to reflect on the ongoing legacy of marijuana criminalization and its widespread impact on black and brown communities.

Just last Friday, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado announced that he has persuaded President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, to protect states with legal marijuana from federal interference.

JUST WATCHED John Boehner joins board of cannabis company Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH John Boehner joins board of cannabis company 01:08

The evidence is clear that marijuana legalization is working. States that have legalized are experiencing dramatic declines in marijuana arrests, preventing thousands of people each year from entering the criminal justice system for conduct that a majority of Americans think should be legal. At the same time, these states are filling their coffers with millions of dollars in new tax revenues.

Even though we've made enormous progress since the "reefer madness" days of the 1930s, we shouldn't pat ourselves on the back just yet. We still have a long way to go. We must learn from the racist animus that first led to marijuana prohibition in the United States and from the racially biased manner in which marijuana prohibition has been enforced.

The question is increasingly no longer whether to legalize marijuana, but rather how. Going forward, it is imperative that we write legalization laws -- and amend laws in states that have already legalized -- that are designed to repair these harms. This includes provisions that remove past marijuana convictions from criminal records, invest marijuana tax revenues in the communities most harmed by the war on drugs, and ensure an equitable marijuana market.

Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Some states are doing just this. In California and Oregon , thousands of people can now reduce or clear past marijuana convictions. This protects people from the devastating consequences of a criminal conviction, including barriers to employment, education, housing, and public benefits. California and Massachusetts are also reinvesting marijuana tax revenues in the communities most harmed by the drug war.

So, this 420, look beyond just legalizing it. Marijuana legalization isn't -- and shouldn't be -- simply about greater access to marijuana. We must center the people who have been most harmed by decades of racialized drug policies. If we don't, marijuana legalization won't fulfill its potential to repair the devastation that mass criminalization has wrought on black and brown communities.