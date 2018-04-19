Theresa May's Brexit is being ruined by British democracy

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May is juggling many problems right now. Defending her government's role in the threatened deportation of some legal immigrants, which has overshadowed the Queen's final Commonwealth summit in London, and controversy over her decision to join in airstrikes in Syria without a vote in Parliament, to name but two. With so many political crises swirling around her government, it is easy to forget that there is one problem that will not be solved for many months, if not years: Brexit.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister was defeated in the House of Lords in a key vote on Britain's departure from the European Union. Peers rejected a proposal to withdraw Britain from a customs union with the European Union after Brexit without a proper debate in Parliament.

The Lords is often seen as an outdated body -- unelected and aging -- but it has the power to inflict damage and cripple government policy when it sees fit. What's more, the seniority of members voting against May was considerable: they included five former Cabinet ministers, several former junior ministers and every living former Cabinet secretary -- the most senior official in the British government. A second defeat for the government swiftly followed the first.

The vote on the customs union is crucial because it marks what many see as the dividing line between a hard and soft Brexit. May's plan is to withdraw the UK from both the EU single market and any customs union with the EU, and is one of her negotiating red lines. Yet opponents regard this "hard Brexit" plan as detrimental to the British economy, and want the UK to remain in some form of customs union with Brussels.

But the customs union vote was also only the beginning of what will likely be a war of attrition on all aspects of Brexit between the Lords, where May does not have an overall majority, and the Commons, where the government's majority only exists because of the smaller DUP party of Northern Ireland. In the next few months, both houses of Parliament are likely to take apart her plans for a hard Brexit.

