Breaking News

First electric Ferrari faster than original: 'It absolutely decimated it'

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 5:07 AM ET, Tue April 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

California-based company, Electric GT has turned this 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS into an electric car.
Photos:
California-based company, Electric GT has turned this 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS into an electric car.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
A similar Ferrari 308 model became famous in the 1980s in the TV detective series, &quot;Magnum P.I.&quot; starring Tom Selleck. Cue the theme music!
Photos:
A similar Ferrari 308 model became famous in the 1980s in the TV detective series, "Magnum P.I." starring Tom Selleck. Cue the theme music!
Hide Caption
2 of 11
The car met a fiery end on a California highway according to it&#39;s restorer Eric Hutchison who says the car, if not regularly serviced, was prone to the fuel hose bursting. Hutchison picked up the wreck in a San Diego scrap yard for $10,000.&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/05/motorsport/ferrari-308-electric-world-first/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
The car met a fiery end on a California highway according to it's restorer Eric Hutchison who says the car, if not regularly serviced, was prone to the fuel hose bursting. Hutchison picked up the wreck in a San Diego scrap yard for $10,000.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Hutchison and his friend and electric car restorer Michael Bream set about replacing the burned-out remains V8 engine and its four Weber carburetors with a electric motor.
Photos:
Hutchison and his friend and electric car restorer Michael Bream set about replacing the burned-out remains V8 engine and its four Weber carburetors with a electric motor.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
The new triple electric motor sits in the position where the V8 originally sat.
Photos:
The new triple electric motor sits in the position where the V8 originally sat.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
The motors are powered by three batteries -- one at the front of the car and two at the back where the gas tanks used to sit.
Photos:
The motors are powered by three batteries -- one at the front of the car and two at the back where the gas tanks used to sit.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
The current battery capacity is 30 kilowatts but Hutchison says that capacity can be doubled.
Photos:
The current battery capacity is 30 kilowatts but Hutchison says that capacity can be doubled.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The car currently has a range of 70-100 miles, Hutchison says.
Photos:
The car currently has a range of 70-100 miles, Hutchison says.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Hutchison used a Porsche G50 5 speed gearbox in a &quot;flipped mid-engine orientation.&quot; Manual gearboxes in EVs improve efficiency and performance, according to Electric GT.
Photos:
Hutchison used a Porsche G50 5 speed gearbox in a "flipped mid-engine orientation." Manual gearboxes in EVs improve efficiency and performance, according to Electric GT.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Hutchison&#39;s 18-month restoration was followed by Ferrari enthusiasts in the online forum &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ferrarichat.com/forum/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FerrariChat.com&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Several guys from the forum came to see the project and some even flew across the country. The support was awesome,&quot; Hutchison says.
Photos:
Hutchison's 18-month restoration was followed by Ferrari enthusiasts in the online forum FerrariChat.com. "Several guys from the forum came to see the project and some even flew across the country. The support was awesome," Hutchison says.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Hutchison will be racing at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.refuelraces.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Re-Fuel Electric Car Races&lt;/a&gt; at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey on May 22. &quot;I love that I can drive a high performance Ferrari by charging it on my solar panels at home,&quot; Hutchison said.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/05/motorsport/ferrari-308-electric-world-first/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;READ THE FULL STORY HERE &lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
Hutchison will be racing at the Re-Fuel Electric Car Races at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey on May 22. "I love that I can drive a high performance Ferrari by charging it on my solar panels at home," Hutchison said.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Hide Caption
11 of 11
11 - Electric GT - Sunset Rolling02 - Electric GT - Car Rear06 - Electric GT - Burned Car07 - Electric GT - Burned Engine08 - Electric GT - Triple Motors09 - Electric GT - Motor Side View10 - Electric GT - Motor Over Viewelectric GT ferrari04 - Electric GT - Interior05 - Electric GT - Instrument Cluster03 - Electric GT - Side Shot Driving

Story highlights

  • The electric Ferrari created by Eric Hutchison is 10 seconds faster than the original gas version
  • It cost him $10,000 to buy from a junk yard after being destroyed in an engine fire
  • In 2016, Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne said an electric Ferrari would be "obscene"

(CNN)Purists may be horrified by the thought of an electric Ferrari, but can speed win them over?

After thousands of hours of restoring and modernizing one of Ferrari's luxury sports car, Californian Eric Hutchison accomplished the unthinkable and created the very first -- and, as it turns out, fastest -- electric 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS.
California-based company Electric GT turn 1978 Ferrari 308 into an electric car.
California-based company Electric GT turn 1978 Ferrari 308 into an electric car.
"I really was dying to know how this 308 compared to a stock 308," Hutchison, of electric car conversion specialist Electric GT, tells CNN Supercharged.
    "We had a professional driver drive both cars in a timed environment on the same track -- about a mile and a half -- and the professional driver did that lap in 1:26 with a gas Ferrari."
    Next up was Hutchison's electric creation.
    Read More
    "The electric car absolutely decimated the gas car," he says.
    "Watching the professional driver off the line, the electric car left like a 25-foot burn out as he was just gripping for traction."
    The so-called 308 GTE finished the same track 10 seconds faster.
    The &quot;308 GTE&quot; was 10 seconds faster than the classic gas sports car.
    The "308 GTE" was 10 seconds faster than the classic gas sports car.
    The opportunity for speed is what makes the car a perfect vehicle to transform, according to Hutchison.
    "The Ferrari makes a great candidate for conversion because when you're converting the car to electric you're adding power, you're doubling the power, you're doubling the torque," he says.
    "This car was meant for speed. It might not have been engineered for this much speed, but it handles it really well. This car actually goes so much better and it feels natural with this amount of power in it."

    'It was a mess'

    Hutchison found the 1978 Ferrari totally destroyed after a catastrophic engine fire -- the motor and all of its electronics were irreparable. But $10,000 later, he was the owner of a Ferrari 308 shell.
    Hutchison says he was horrified when he brought the Ferrari 308 home from the junk yard.
    Hutchison says he was horrified when he brought the Ferrari 308 home from the junk yard.
    "When I brought the project home from the junk yard, I was completely horrified," he says.
    "It had been burned up in a fuel fire, gasoline leaked on the motor. It smelled, all the rubber was melted, there was broken glass. It was frankly a mess."
    It was a labor of love. Hutchison quit four times in the two years that it took to restore the vintage car, but finally after thousands of hours of stripping the car, restoring its frame and recycling the parts the team no longer needed, it was finally complete -- though not without controversy.
    First electric Ferrari: Faster than original
    First electric Ferrari: Faster than original

      JUST WATCHED

      First electric Ferrari: Faster than original

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    First electric Ferrari: Faster than original 03:25
    In 2016, Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne said an electric Ferrari would be "obscene." What's the point of a silent Ferrari when the aggressive sound of its engine is a crucial part of the driving experience, he argued.
    And while Marchionne has since changed his stance, admitting that the luxury automaker will move towards electrification by 2020, Hutchinson couldn't wait that long.
    "Converting what is historically a gas car with a big roar to all electric is extremely polarizing in public," Hutchison says.
    "I have been shamed, told, 'what the heck have you been doing?,' or 'why did you do that project?'
    "There's always going to be the purists, and then there's going to be the new wave of electric performance, and the one car that polarizes it more than anything is nothing but a Ferrari."

    'Phenomenal' driving experience

    The roar of Hutchison's car, which has three batteries -- one in the front and two in an L-shaped configuration where the gas tanks used to sit -- has been replaced by a quieter electric hum.
    "There's something very calming about sitting in a car when it's not making any engine noise," he explains.
    "You put your foot down on the pedal in this car, it elicits fear, it's scary, it launches, it explodes and that there's no noise and then you put your foot down and you hear your tires ripping.
    "The adrenaline of getting in an electric car with this much power on a Ferrari frame is phenomenal. Indescribable."
    But is it comparable to an original Ferrari?
    "Not by any means," Hutchison admits. "It's a whole different experience.
    "The association with noise and shifting is an automotive experience ... the symphony changes tremendously and the car -- the feeling, the motors -- sound much more like a jet engine when they fire up.
    "So there are other noises that come with the change and if you compare it to what a Ferrari has sounded like forever, of course, it's not a Ferrari engine."
    The first ever Ferrari was fired up and left the Maranello factory gates 70 years ago. What followed would reshape motorsport history.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125-S, 1947 The first ever Ferrari was fired up and left the Maranello factory gates 70 years ago. What followed would reshape motorsport history.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    That car, the 125-S, boasted a 1.5-liter V12 capable of producing around 118bhp -- a far cry from the speed machines of today.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125-S side view, 1947That car, the 125-S, boasted a 1.5-liter V12 capable of producing around 118bhp -- a far cry from the speed machines of today.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Born in 1898 on the outskirts of Modena -- known for &quot;fast cars and slow food&quot; -- the company&#39;s founder Enzo Ferrari devoted his entire life to the pursuit of speed. The Italian is pictured here as a young man sitting in an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP Racing Type.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Enzo Ferrari, 1920Born in 1898 on the outskirts of Modena -- known for "fast cars and slow food" -- the company's founder Enzo Ferrari devoted his entire life to the pursuit of speed. The Italian is pictured here as a young man sitting in an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP Racing Type.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Much has changed at the Maranello factory since this day in 1947, but the iconic factory gates remain much the same.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari factory, 1947Much has changed at the Maranello factory since this day in 1947, but the iconic factory gates remain much the same.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    The 125 F1, driven here by Peter Whitehead, was Ferrari&#39;s first Formula One car. The Italian marque has since accumulated over 5,000 races victories across various classes.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125 F1, 1949The 125 F1, driven here by Peter Whitehead, was Ferrari's first Formula One car. The Italian marque has since accumulated over 5,000 races victories across various classes.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    By the &#39;60s, Ferrari was a dominant force on the road and the track. In 1969, Enzo signed an agreement with Fiat Group giving it a 50% stake in the company.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Enzo Ferrari, 1961By the '60s, Ferrari was a dominant force on the road and the track. In 1969, Enzo signed an agreement with Fiat Group giving it a 50% stake in the company.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Thanks to a host of celebrity owners, the Ferrari brand was also rapidly building a reputation for elegance and style. Here, Steve McQueen stands proudly beside his Ferrari 275 GTB 4 by Scaglietti.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 275 GTB-4Thanks to a host of celebrity owners, the Ferrari brand was also rapidly building a reputation for elegance and style. Here, Steve McQueen stands proudly beside his Ferrari 275 GTB 4 by Scaglietti.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, pictured picking up his Ferrari GTO at the factory, was another that added to the magnetism of the brand.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari GTO, 1984Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, pictured picking up his Ferrari GTO at the factory, was another that added to the magnetism of the brand.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    By the 1970s, Ferrari&#39;s F1 cars were capable of over 500bhp. South African driver Jody Scheckter, pictured, won the 1979 World Championship.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 312T, 1979By the 1970s, Ferrari's F1 cars were capable of over 500bhp. South African driver Jody Scheckter, pictured, won the 1979 World Championship.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Ferrari tested new designs using 1/3 scale models -- on show at the exhibition.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Wind Gallery for Aerodynamic TestsFerrari tested new designs using 1/3 scale models -- on show at the exhibition.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    As the turn of the millennium approached, what had started with Enzo Ferrari facilitating gentlemen racing their cars had evolved into a global phenomenon. Here, racing enthusiasts gather at South Africa&#39;s Kyalami Circuit to celebrate Ferrari 50th Anniversary.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Kyalami Circuit, 1997As the turn of the millennium approached, what had started with Enzo Ferrari facilitating gentlemen racing their cars had evolved into a global phenomenon. Here, racing enthusiasts gather at South Africa's Kyalami Circuit to celebrate Ferrari 50th Anniversary.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    The 1962 Ferrari 250-GTO is most expensive car ever sold at auction, having fetched over $38,000,000. Here a selection of the highly coveted vehicles gather on the model&#39;s 20th Anniversary at the Pierre Bardinon estate in France.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 250 GTO, The 1962 Ferrari 250-GTO is most expensive car ever sold at auction, having fetched over $38,000,000. Here a selection of the highly coveted vehicles gather on the model's 20th Anniversary at the Pierre Bardinon estate in France.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    An expansive Ferrari-branded amusement park, home to the world&#39;s fastest roller coaster, opened its doors in 2010.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, 2010An expansive Ferrari-branded amusement park, home to the world's fastest roller coaster, opened its doors in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    &quot;Ferrari&#39;s story has been one of the great adventures of the industrial age,&quot; says, Andrew Nahum, curator of the exhibition.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari J50, 2016"Ferrari's story has been one of the great adventures of the industrial age," says, Andrew Nahum, curator of the exhibition.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    &quot;Ferrari uses the subtle and often unseen techniques of automobile design but with the utmost care and precision,&quot; adds Nahum. &quot;The exhibition provides an insight into the history and practice of the whole private world of automotive design.&quot;
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari J50, 2016"Ferrari uses the subtle and often unseen techniques of automobile design but with the utmost care and precision," adds Nahum. "The exhibition provides an insight into the history and practice of the whole private world of automotive design."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    The &lt;em&gt;Ferrari Under the Skin &lt;/em&gt;exhibition opens on 15 November 2017 and will run until April 2018.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari pit stop, 2017 Chinese GPThe Ferrari Under the Skin exhibition opens on 15 November 2017 and will run until April 2018.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    It will feature insight into the life of Enzo Ferrari, unique cars and rarely seen documents -- all illustrating just how far the manufacturer has come.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    It will feature insight into the life of Enzo Ferrari, unique cars and rarely seen documents -- all illustrating just how far the manufacturer has come.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo ferrari 125 sSide view with the mechanics in the transparency of the first Ferrari car, 125 SFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo at the wheel of targo florio 1920Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo in factory Peter Whitehead in action with the Ferrari 125 F1 The pilot will win the GP of Czechoslovakia in Brno 1949 Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum LondonFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum London Italian GP, Monza 1961ferrari 275 gtb 4 scaglietti steve mcqueenFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum Mick Jagger, leader of the Rolling Stones, on the delivery of his GTOJody Scheckter ferrari under the skin Wind Gallery for Aerodynamic Tests with 1-3 scale models Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum Rally of the South African Ferrari Clubs on the Kyalami Circuit for the 50th Anniversary Celebration, 1997Meeting on the 20th Anniversary of the 250 GTO Ferrari. Pierre Bardinon estate Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum LondonFerrari World Abu Dhabi, 2010 Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumClay Model of the Ferrari J50 2016Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London Close up of clay design model being made of Ferrari J50ferrari engineers Grand Prix of China 2017Present Day Manufacturing of the Ferrari California car Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum LaFerrari in production
    After completing work on the car, Hutchison put it up for sale with classic car auctioneer Barrett Jackson.
    "The most satisfying part of the experience is having someone else share the experience of the electric car," Hutchinson explains. "A classic car that's 40 years old, it's going to go for 40 more years to share that, to drive it, and to show that elsewhere to other people. "
    The GTE's new owner, Drew Gill, was ecstatic to find out the sports car was electric.
    "I didn't know that it was electric when I was bidding on it," he reveals.
    "I just thought it was in pristine condition and something that you can drive."
    It was only when Gill won the auction after bidding $77,000 that he learned of its unconventional engine.
    "It wasn't making any noise but it was moving and then we sat in the post-bid section where we were discussing the car and I found out there that it was electric and I was even more amped.
    "Being from California, electric right now is the way to be and then the good thing about it is there's no emissions -- all you ever have to do is change brakes and change tires so it's something that I don't feel bad about driving.
    "It's fast, it's way better than any other electric car that you're going to drive on the market today, and it's a Ferrari. What else do you want out of a car?"
    Described as &quot;the funnest car I&#39;ve ever driven&quot; by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/25/sport/electric-gt-motorsport-series-esports-spt/index.html&quot;&gt; a new zero emissions racing series&lt;/a&gt; organized by Electric GT.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Tesla Model S P100DDescribed as "the funnest car I've ever driven" by none other than Kanye West, the Tesla Model S is now being used for a new zero emissions racing series organized by Electric GT.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Details of the&lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/25/sport/electric-gt-motorsport-series-esports-spt/index.html&quot;&gt; EGT Championship&lt;/a&gt; were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Tesla Model S P100DDetails of the EGT Championship were unveiled in April, with the inaugural season set to commence in the southern Spanish city of Jerez on November 3, 2018.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    Able to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Rimac Concept TwoAble to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, the all-electric Rimac Concept Two is one of the fastest cars ever made.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    Unveiled at March&#39;s Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be &quot;as capable on track as it is crossing continents.&quot; It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Rimac Concept TwoUnveiled at March's Geneva Motor Show, the Croatian hypercar boasts top speeds of 258mph (412kph) and is claimed to be "as capable on track as it is crossing continents." It can travel a quarter of a mile -- from standstill -- in just 9.1 seconds.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Designers claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it&#39;s one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Rimac Concept TwoDesigners claim the Concept Two has a range of over 400 miles (650km.) With facial recognition in lieu of a traditional key, it's one of numerous electric supercar concepts lighting up 2018.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    Offering a &quot;new kind of luxury mobility,&quot; the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Aston Martin Lagonda Offering a "new kind of luxury mobility," the interior design of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vision was overseen by Savile Row tailors.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Aston Martin Lagonda As well as lush carpets of silk and cashmere, the self-driving car boasts front seats that rotate 180 degrees to facilitate face-to-face conversation on the move.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    Designed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioDesigned in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the new Lamborghini concept is like nothing else on the road.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    Italian for &quot;Third Millennium,&quot; the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioItalian for "Third Millennium," the Terzo Millenio would not look out of place in a sci-fi movie.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project &quot;intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    Lamborghini Terzo MillennioStefano Domenicali, Lamborghini CEO and Chairman, said the project "intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    All-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
    Photos: Driving the future
    LVCHI Auto VenereAll-electric four-seater saloon from China, the LVCHI Auto Venere claims to have a range of 403 miles (650km).
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    It&#39;s longer than a Range Rover but that doesn&#39;t stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
    Photos: Driving the future
    LVCHI Auto VenereIt's longer than a Range Rover but that doesn't stop it shifting. The Auto Venere can reportedly accelerate from 0-100kph (62mph) in 2.7 seconds, delivering a top speed of 168mph (270kph).
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    Designed to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault&#39;s &quot;vision of shared urban mobility.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    RENAULT EZ-GODesigned to transport up to to six passengers simultaneously, the EZ-GO concept is Renault's "vision of shared urban mobility."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    The shared, electric driverless vehicle has been &quot;built for the city&quot; and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
    Photos: Driving the future
    RENAULT EZ-GOThe shared, electric driverless vehicle has been "built for the city" and has level four autonomous technology, meaning it would be able to handle all routine circumstances on recognizable roads.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    The days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Nissan IMx KUROThe days of the steering wheel may soon be over. Most controls aboard the IMx Kuro can be controlled via hand gestures and eye movements, according to the Japanese manufacturer.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    Brain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Nissan IMx KUROBrain-to-Vehicle, or B2V, technology enables the KURO to interpret signals from the human brain, speeding up reaction times and paving the way for cars that learn from each other. Should the driver wish to sit back and let the car do the work, its seats recline and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Expected to hit the roads by &quot;2022 at the latest,&quot; the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Volkswagen I.D. VizzionExpected to hit the roads by "2022 at the latest," the I.D. Vizzion is also designed to be used predominantly with voice and gesture.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    The car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Volkswagen I.D. VizzionThe car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is said to boast a range of 413 miles (665km) between charges and level five autonomous driving -- meaning it can handle any situation a human could negotiate.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    Capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Jaguar I-PaceCapable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds, the first ever all-electric Jaguar has 395bhp and a range of 298 miles.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    &quot;Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road,&quot; says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. &quot;Moving to all-electric power doesn&#39;t change this.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    Jaguar I-Pace"Every Jaguar feels like no other car on the road," says a statement from the iconic British manufacturer. "Moving to all-electric power doesn't change this."
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    With a &quot;revolutionary&quot; four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    ElextraWith a "revolutionary" four-wheel drive powertrain developing 671bhp, the Elextra will reportedly move from standstill to 62mph (100 kph) in less than 2.3 seconds.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    The Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Driving the future
    ElextraThe Swiss-German built four-door car will have its top speed limited to 155mph (250 kph) but it boasts a range of over 600km on a single charge.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    Hyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a &quot;sensuous sportiness.&quot;
    Photos: Driving the future
    Hyundai Le Fil RougeHyunda claim the Le Fil Rouge adheres to the golden ratio -- a mathematical pattern found in nature -- culminating in a "sensuous sportiness."
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    French for &quot;common thread,&quot; Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai&#39;s past, present and future designs.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Hyundai Le Fil RougeFrench for "common thread," Hyundai claim Le Fil Rouge is a car that connects Hyundai's past, present and future designs.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    This one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Electra Meccanica SoloThis one-seater offering might not be the fastest -- boasting estimated top speeds of just 82mph (130kph) -- but the diminutive three wheeler will zip you around the city where few other cars can go for just $15,500.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    Described as the &quot;safest SUV ever,&quot; the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Tesla Model XDescribed as the "safest SUV ever," the new Model X seats seven but can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    An amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
    Photos: Driving the future
    BMW i Vision DynamicsAn amalgamation of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, the i Vision Dynamics concept has a range of 373 miles and accelerates from 0-62mph in four seconds.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    Expect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque&#39;s first car.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Mini Electric Concept CarExpect to see all-electric Minis on the roads by 2019, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary marque's first car.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    A four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Maruti Suzuki Electric e-SurvivorA four-wheel drive SUV concept from India, the futuristic looking e-Survivor will be powered by dual electric motors on each wheel and be equipped for autonomous travel.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    Designed for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
    Photos: Driving the future
    Techrules Ren RSDesigned for track use only, the Chinese single-seat Techrules Ren RS can be configured with up to six electric motors, delivering up to 1,287bhp.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    That lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
    Photos: Driving the future
    Techrules Ren RSThat lets it travel from 0-62mph (0-100kph) in three seconds with a max speed of 205mph (330kph).
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    Electric GT car Electric GT car The Rimac C_Two electric supercarThe Rimac C_Two electric supercarThe Rimac C_Two electric supercaraston martin lagonda electric car concept aston martin lagonda electric car concept frontLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLVCHI Auto Venere rear electric carLVCHI Auto Venere side angle electric carrenault ez go electric car conceptrenault ez go side angle Nissan IMx KURONissan IMx KURO conceptvolkswagen vizzion geneva motor show side viewvolkswagen vizzion geneva motor show Jaguar I-PaceJaguar I-Paceelextra electric car front viewelextra electric car rear viewhyundai le fil rouge concept carhyundai le fil rouge concept car interior Electra Meccanica Solo electric three wheel carTesla Model X electric car BMW all electric i Vision Dynamics concept carMini Electric Concept CarMaruti Suzuki electric e-Survivor car jeeptechrules racing electric car spoilerTechrules Racing electric car steering wheeltechrules racing electric car

    The future of older cars

    Hutchison believes the future of cars will involve combining newer technology with older, classic vehicles.
    "The amount of interest is snowballing astronomically," he says.
    "The conversion of classic cars and the public acceptance of them is something that's very front end.
    The electric Ferrari now has a new owner, but he&#39;s since revealed he had no idea it was electric when he bought it.
    The electric Ferrari now has a new owner, but he's since revealed he had no idea it was electric when he bought it.
    "You drive a Volkswagen bus that can out-accelerate a 458 Ferrari, it blows you away. So the more people who experience it, the more it's going to happen."
    The opportunities are endless, Hutchison says.
    "I can't wait to see what happens with classic cars and electric conversions," he says. "It's exciting times."