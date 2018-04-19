Story highlights FDA inspectors observed live rodents in feed and production areas at Rose Acre Farms

(CNN) An inspection report released Thursday by the US Food and Drug Administration indicates that the North Carolina farm linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella from contaminated eggs had an ongoing rodent infestation, unsanitary conditions and poor employee practices.

On April 13, Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled nearly 207 million eggs produced at its Hyde County farm in North Carolina that it believed were at risk of contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. Three days later, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. voluntarily recalled 280,800 eggs purchased from the same Rose Acre Farm.

The eggs, which reached consumers in nine states, made at least 23 people sick and caused six hospitalizations, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Laboratory and other evidence identified eggs produced at the North Carolina Rose Acre Farm as the likely source of the multistate salmonella outbreak, the CDC said.

According to the FDA report of inspections of that farm conducted between March 26 and April 11, FDA representatives observed live rodents in feed and production areas. The inspectors also recorded "condensation dripping from the ceiling, pipes, and down walls, onto production equipment." Some of the equipment was "visibly dirty with accumulated grime and food debris."

Additionally, throughout the inspection, several production employees were seen touching their faces, hair or "intergluteal cleft" (the groove between the buttocks) before touching eggs and food contact surfaces without changing their gloves or washing their hands.

