Breaking News

'Chore-play'? When couples share the dishes, they're happier

By Ian Kerner, CNN

Updated 3:28 PM ET, Tue May 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The health benefits of sex go way beyond the pleasures of orgasm. You get a health boost in all sorts of ways from fooling around, from lowering blood pressure to stress reduction. Read on for all the excuses you need to schedule sex tonight.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
The health benefits of sex go way beyond the pleasures of orgasm. You get a health boost in all sorts of ways from fooling around, from lowering blood pressure to stress reduction. Read on for all the excuses you need to schedule sex tonight.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Sex, especially orgasm, releases the bonding hormone oxytocin, which promotes a feeling of well-being and happiness. And you don&#39;t have to act like bunnies to get the benefit; a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.spsp.org/press_release/sex-frequency-study&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;study of 30,000 Americans over four decades&lt;/a&gt; found that sex at least once a week was enough to make people happy.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
10 reasons to have sex tonightSex, especially orgasm, releases the bonding hormone oxytocin, which promotes a feeling of well-being and happiness. And you don't have to act like bunnies to get the benefit; a study of 30,000 Americans over four decades found that sex at least once a week was enough to make people happy.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Sex seems to be especially good for a woman&#39;s heart -- the physical one, that is. A &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/08/health/great-sex-older-men-women-study/index.html&quot;&gt;recent study&lt;/a&gt; found that women who said they had frequent, extremely satisfying sex had a lower risk of hypertension, a common precursor to heart disease.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
Sex seems to be especially good for a woman's heart -- the physical one, that is. A recent study found that women who said they had frequent, extremely satisfying sex had a lower risk of hypertension, a common precursor to heart disease.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Regular, frequent sex may lower the risk of prostate cancer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/844820&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to research&lt;/a&gt; presented to the American Urological Association. A study of 32,000 men over 18 years found that men who ejaculate at least monthly may be less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer later in life.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
Regular, frequent sex may lower the risk of prostate cancer, according to research presented to the American Urological Association. A study of 32,000 men over 18 years found that men who ejaculate at least monthly may be less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer later in life.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
You won&#39;t look like this without hitting the gym, of course, but sex is a form of exercise, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/17/health/sex-calorie-burn-upwave/&quot;&gt;burning about 150 calories an hour&lt;/a&gt;. Add it to the end of your workout as a reward with benefits.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
You won't look like this without hitting the gym, of course, but sex is a form of exercise, burning about 150 calories an hour. Add it to the end of your workout as a reward with benefits.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Sex can lessen pain. Studies have found that even stimulation without orgasm can reduce menstrual cramps, chronic back and leg pain, even &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23430983&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;migraines&lt;/a&gt;. Something to think about the next time you consider saying &quot;Not now, honey, I have a headache!&quot;
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
Sex can lessen pain. Studies have found that even stimulation without orgasm can reduce menstrual cramps, chronic back and leg pain, even migraines. Something to think about the next time you consider saying "Not now, honey, I have a headache!"
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Sex may help your memory, too. Men over 50 who had more sex were better at word recall and number sequencing, while older women improved only in word recall, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26826237&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to a study published by Oxford University.&lt;/a&gt; Both did better than those who had less sex.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
Sex may help your memory, too. Men over 50 who had more sex were better at word recall and number sequencing, while older women improved only in word recall, according to a study published by Oxford University. Both did better than those who had less sex.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Sex lowers stress and anxiety by releasing all sorts of good-for-you hormones, and that can help ward off depression, too. &lt;a href=&quot;http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1743-6109.2009.01677.x/full&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Studies show&lt;/a&gt; that men and women who have intercourse with their partners have greater satisfaction with their mental health. Unfortunately, the benefits didn&#39;t extend to masturbation.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
Sex lowers stress and anxiety by releasing all sorts of good-for-you hormones, and that can help ward off depression, too. Studies show that men and women who have intercourse with their partners have greater satisfaction with their mental health. Unfortunately, the benefits didn't extend to masturbation.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Good sex improves sleep, too. After orgasm, the hormones prolactin and serotonin are released, helping you feel relaxed and sleepy. Women (&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.indiana.edu/~kinres/chapters/Stoleru_Mouras.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and some studies&lt;/a&gt;) argue that men receive the greater benefit.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
Good sex improves sleep, too. After orgasm, the hormones prolactin and serotonin are released, helping you feel relaxed and sleepy. Women (and some studies) argue that men receive the greater benefit.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
In case you didn&#39;t know it, sex can also make a baby. And that can be good for you. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/14/living/parents-happiness-child-free-studies/&quot;&gt;Studies show&lt;/a&gt; that people with kids living at home tend to have more money and are more highly educated and in better health.
Photos: 10 reasons to have sex tonight
In case you didn't know it, sex can also make a baby. And that can be good for you. Studies show that people with kids living at home tend to have more money and are more highly educated and in better health.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 Sex is good for you shutterstock_14317504605 Sex is good for you shutterstock_34899792802 Sex is good for you shutterstock_32859272304 Sex is good for you shutterstock_10711336103 Sex is good for you shutterstock_30190023806 Sex is good for you shutterstock_5053099010 Sex is good for you shutterstock_43829198207 Sex is good for you shutterstock_11366992308 Sex is good for you shutterstock_2822026309 Sex is good for you shutterstock_101947000

Story highlights

  • Women who do most of the dishwashing report more conflict, less satisfaction and worse sex
  • Completing household tasks together as a couple can be a bonding activity

Ian Kerner is a licensed couples therapist, writer and contributor on the topic of sex for CNN.

(CNN)It's Friday night, you've just enjoyed a nice meal at home with your significant other, and they're giving you signs that they want to move things to the bedroom -- but one glance at the kitchen sink dampens any desire you might have felt. It's stacked full of dirty dishes. One of you will be stuck cleaning them sooner or later on.

If this scenario resonates with you, it's no wonder: Not only can household chores be a major source of resentment and stress in many relationships, doing the dishes is the most dreaded task of all, according to a recent study. Its authors found that women in heterosexual relationships believe that it's more important to share the responsibility of doing dishes than any other household chore. Women who shoulder this burden alone report having more conflict, less satisfaction and worse sex with their partners than those whose significant others lend a hand.
Why Americans are having less sex
Why Americans are having less sex
Why is dishwashing -- or, more accurately, a lack of it -- such a trigger for women? It could have its roots in shifting gender stereotypes and our expectations of our partners, sex therapist Deborah Fox said. "Most people alive today have witnessed their moms doing more of the daily household tasks and child rearing than their dads, often while holding a job outside the house," she explained. "Women are sensitive to feeling taken for granted and their time not being as highly valued."
    At the same time, we know that stress can have powerful effects on libido, so addressing those stressors can help improve sex. "Research has shown that, generally speaking, women are more likely to become sexually aroused if they feel relaxed and emotionally cared for," sex therapist Emily deAyala said. "Assuming that sex is happening some time between dinner and bedtime, it may be that the effect of their partner's effort goes longer for the task of cleaning up after dinner than for other household chores."
    Of course, nagging your partner or silently stewing will only foster more resentment -- and will do nothing to spark your sex life. Instead, I recommend the following approaches.
    Read More

    Take a lesson from same-sex couples

    As you might imagine, same-sex couples don't typically assume stereotypical relationship roles the way heterosexual couples often do.
    "Although some same-sex couples do divide chores more conventionally, they tend to have higher rates of equity in how household chores are shared," sex therapist Lawrence Siegel said. "An advantage to not having traditional gender role templates in same-sex relationships is the necessity of negotiating responsibilities and feeling comfortable with how they are both shared and divided. How partners communicate about these things is one of the biggest contributors to overall relationship satisfaction."

    Divide and conquer

    As part of that communication, experts suggest sitting down and splitting household chores in a way that you can both agree upon, basing tasks on each other's strengths and schedules. If one of you prefers to do laundry while the other would rather do a deep clean of the kitchen on weekends, have at it.

    Don't nitpick

    "Let go of some of your ideas of how a particular chore should be done and accept that your partner might do it differently -- and that's OK," sex therapist Rachel Needle said. "Without the commentary, you partner is more likely to do the chore again."

    Do it together

    For some couples, completing household tasks can be a bonding activity.
    "In working with one couple, I was surprised to find out that the male partner did not like doing chores because he got bored and lonely," sex therapist Stephanie Buehler said. "He wanted to fold laundry, do dishes and so on together, because (he said), 'then we feel more like a couple.' "

    Make it sexy

    "Warm sudsy water is calming for most people; hot rinse water and the movement of drying dishes can potentially activate similar kinesthetic sensations that are similar to sexual activity with a partner," sex therapist Doug Braun-Harvey said.
    With that mind, chores can become "chore-play," Needle said. "Have fun with the chores and flirt with your partner, or incorporate some sexy teasing or gestures while doing them. You can increase the excitement by taking off a piece of clothing with each dish washed, for example," she suggested.

    Go pro

    If all else fails -- and if your budget allows -- consider hiring cleaning professionals.
    "My mother famously said, 'Give up going out to dinner, give up a trip to a hairdresser, give up anything, but don't give up a cleaning service,' Buehler shared, with a laugh. "Wiser words were never spoken. I've had someone cleaning for us for more than 20 years, and it has kept peace in our marriage."
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    No matter how you manage it, a clean house that's maintained by both you and your partner can have positive effects on your relationship and your sex life. In other words, to turn a woman on, the key is to turn off stress, and that means helping her not worry about things -- including that pile of dirty dishes.